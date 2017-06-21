Restored Wyoming Capitol room marks historic threshold

A recent development in the Wyoming Capitol Square Project will allow people to step into a room restored to reflect what it was like when Wyoming's constitution was written.
That constitutional convention was a landmark event for the nation, as it included an article that opened the floodgates for women's suffrage.
On the Capitol's second floor before restoration began, there was the Legislative Service Office's main office. Above it on the third floor was the House Judiciary Committee office, a medical aid station and three other offices.
But when the Capitol's first phase of construction was completed in 1888, it was the Territorial House Chamber. The two-story room included a public balcony, a stained glass lay light and a brilliant chandelier. After the second phase of construction was completed in 1890, it became the chamber of the first Wyoming Supreme Court.
"When we started, this room was two different rooms," said Wendy Madsen, Legislative Service Office special projects manager. "It wasn't open like this. You can see the floor line, and there are doorways that come out right above us. That was a floor that went all the way across the room, but it's been taken out to restore its original two-story grandeur, and also to re-expose the windows."
One of the primary drivers of the nearly $300 million Capitol Square Project is to create larger meeting rooms for public participation and to restore some the historical elements lost through years of clumsy renovation. When finished, the room will become the largest meeting room in the Capitol, seating around 75 members of the public. It will be available for meetings of important bodies, such as the State Building Commission, State Loan and Investment Board, meetings of statewide elected officials and more.
But among the most interesting components of the restoration is its significance in the history of the U.S. In 1889, the leaders of the Wyoming territory came together to find a pathway to statehood.
Former state lawmaker Mike Massie of Laramie earned his master's degree in history from the University of Wyoming in 1980. He has written about Wyoming's path to women's suffrage.
Wyoming was the first territory to grant women the right to vote in 1869. When the constitutional convention convened, Massie said there was a great deal of debate about whether to include an article in the constitution that would maintain that right should Wyoming become a state. At the time, no state in the union had granted women that right.
"Those territories around Wyoming that had submitted their constitutions did not put that provision in theirs," Massie said.
"Wyoming debated it a bit, and decided they could not abandon their women at that point, and they decided to put it into the draft." Massie said.
Republican Clarence D. Clark was Wyoming's non-voting representative in Congress at the time. Massie said Clark wrote to advise Wyomingites that including the suffrage article in the constitutional draft could put its application for statehood at risk. But those Wyomingites would not abandon their resolve, Massie said.
"After some discussion, the reply back was, 'Let them know we're not going to come into the Union without our women,'" he said. "Wyoming stuck to its guns."
Regardless of the controversy, Wyoming was granted statehood in 1890.
While the chamber was still under construction when she spoke about it early June, Madsen said the historical significance is not lost on her.
"Every time I think about this room, I think about how it's not only important to the state, but also nationally and internationally, because this is where women's suffrage was born," she said.
Today, Wyoming's state Capitol is a National Historic Landmark. While some capitols are designated so because of their architecture, Wyoming's is one of 11 distinguished because of its history.
Massie said the inclusion of Article 6 in the Wyoming Constitution opened the floodgates on women's right to vote in other Western states, later the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Wyoming, he said, really was the innovator that led the charge to greater freedoms for American women.
"Wyoming had crossed the goal line," he said. "It had gone beyond the controversy and allowed women the right to vote. Other states adopted it by passage of laws, but Wyoming adopted it by including it in its Constitution. It was precedent setting."
