National Politics

June 21, 2017 2:02 AM

Wisconsin Assembly to take up bill limiting recounts

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would make it far more difficult to request election recounts in Wisconsin.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday comes amid anger from some Republicans that Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was able to request a recount in Wisconsin last year even though she finished a distant fourth.

Under the Republican bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. The proposal would also tighten the deadline to request a recount.

While Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican President Donald Trump by less than 1 point in Wisconsin, it was Stein who requested the recount.

Gov. Scott Walker has signaled his support for the measure.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mered sheriff asks for deputy raises for third year in a row

Mered sheriff asks for deputy raises for third year in a row 0:51

Mered sheriff asks for deputy raises for third year in a row
Cheyenne Mahy is the Softball Player of the Year 1:13

Cheyenne Mahy is the Softball Player of the Year
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year

View More Video