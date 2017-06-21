National Politics

June 21, 2017 2:02 AM

Assembly to vote on voucher school background checks

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Assembly is expected to pass a bill that would require Wisconsin private voucher schools to conduct employee background checks.

The bipartisan proposal up for a vote Wednesday also includes a number of other mostly technical changes for voucher schools. That includes eliminating academic benchmarks the schools must currently meet. The state Department of Public Instruction supports that change because the schools would still be subject to state report cards.

No groups have registered against the measure, which the Senate passed last week.

Approval by the Assembly would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.

