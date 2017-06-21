National Politics

June 21, 2017 4:58 AM

Rushern Baker announces run for Maryland governor

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker is running for governor of Maryland.

In a campaign video released Wednesday, Baker said he's running "to build a future that works for all of us." In the video, Baker discusses his work as county executive in the state's second-largest jurisdiction, touting crime reductions and progress in education and economic development.

Baker joins several Democrats seeking the party's nomination next year. The winner will take on Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has said he'll seek a second term, but hasn't formally launched his campaign.

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, state Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. and entrepreneur Alec Ross have said they'll run. Rep. John Delaney, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and lawyer Jim Shea are also considering running.

