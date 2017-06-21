NY Legislature set to adjourn, with no deal on NYC schools

New York lawmakers are ready to leave Albany — though they haven't yet agreed to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.
The Senate and Assembly are scheduled to wrap up their annual session Wednesday.
Top lawmakers from both parties support mayoral control of schools in New York City, a 15-year-old policy that expires June 30 if lawmakers don't act.
Republicans have linked the renewal to a plan to raise the number of charter schools allowed in the city. So far Democrats won't go along.
Control of schools would revert to a mosaic of local school districts in the city if the policy expires.
Lawmakers say they could return this summer to try again if they can't reach a deal this week.
