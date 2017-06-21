National Politics

Fate of Vermont marijuana legalization unsure in Legislature

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The fate of a bill that would make Vermont the ninth state in the country to legalize the recreational use of marijuana is uncertain as lawmakers consider whether to approve a revised proposal after their first effort was vetoed by the governor.

Proponents have been working with the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott administration to address a number of the governor's concerns with the original proposal so it could be passed during a veto session beginning Wednesday.

But the proposal can't be passed unless minority Republicans in the Vermont House agree to suspend legislative rules so it could be considered this week. It's unclear whether they'll do that.

The proposal would legalize the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana on July 1, 2019.

