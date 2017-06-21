700 scores tossed after students allowed to use calculators

State officials are reviewing how students at 20 schools around Indiana were mistakenly allowed to use calculators on part of this year's ISTEP standardized math exams.
The state Department of Education has tossed out scores for about 700 elementary, middle school and high school students in northern Indiana's Rochester School Corp., where it says testing company Pearson incorrectly told schools to allow calculator use for an ISTEP section for which they weren't permitted.
The department isn't certain yet how many students are affected at other schools and whether Pearson was to blame, spokeswoman Molly Deuberry said Wednesday.
Pearson said it is aware of the "isolated issues" with its calculator instructions.
"In some cases, Pearson inadvertently provided inaccurate or unclear guidance on the use of calculators during testing. In these instances, we followed up quickly to help local school officials take corrective action," a company statement said. "Pearson regrets that any Indiana students, teachers and schools were impacted by this issue."
The state's review involves 10 other public schools and seven private schools.
Lori Vaughn, assistant superintendent of the DeKalb Central United School District, said two district employees called Pearson separately to verify what they believed was different calculator guidance than previous years and were told by Pearson to proceed as directed.
So when the test began, the calculator icon came up on the computer screen for students who shouldn't have been allowed to use a calculator, Vaughn told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette. Some special-education students are provided calculators as an accommodation.
The Education Department says the only students who will have to retake the math exam are some high school sophomores in order to meet graduation requirements. But the math scores labeled as "undetermined" could lower the state A-F ratings for those schools because of low passing rates.
Deuberry said the department doesn't have the authority to adjust those scores, although schools can appeal the final ratings to the State Board of Education.
Vaughn said 53 students at Waterloo Elementary will receive "undetermined" scores, which will mean passing rates of less than 1 percent for third grade and 17 percent for fourth when the Education Department releases the 2017 ISTEP results.
"It's horrific," Vaughn said. "And that's what's going to be put out with no explanation. It will impact our participation rate and our accountability grade."
This was Pearson's second year administering the ISTEP exams taken by more than 400,000 students a year. Pearson replaced vendor CTB/McGraw Hill, which faced numerous troubles including computer glitches that kicked about 80,000 students offline during the 2013 exams and grading problems that delayed release of the spring 2015 exam results until January 2016.
Comments