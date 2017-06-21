National Politics

June 21, 2017 9:55 AM

Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuary city' law

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Houston city leaders have voted to join a lawsuit trying to halt a Texas law that would crack down on "sanctuary cities."

The City Council voted 10-6, with one abstention, Wednesday to join the lawsuit, filed in San Antonio federal court.

Houston joins Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, El Paso County and several organizations challenging the law.

The law, which takes effect in September, would let police ask people about their immigration status during routine stops.

It also threatens elected officials with removal from office if they don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston is not going to act like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and "if there is any bill that says I could be removed because I make that pronouncement, I'm concerned with that."

