The Latest: Navy Seal tells of wound during Bergdahl search

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. Prosecutors argue that serious injuries to two soldiers who searched for Bergdahl in 2009 show that he endangered his comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan. Lawyers for Bergdahl are seeking to limit the severity of punishments he could face through new arguments attacking the structure of the case against him. Ted Richardson, File AP Photo