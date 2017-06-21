Dallas narrows search for new police chief to 8 candidates

Dallas has narrowed its search for a new police chief to eight candidates.
City Manager T.C. Broadnax on Wednesday named the finalists to replace David Brown, who retired in October. There are three internal candidates including Deputy Chief Malik Aziz, the executive director of the National Black Police Association. In 2015, Aziz was a finalist for the top police job in Tucson, Arizona.
Other contenders come from departments in Seattle, Detroit, Los Angeles, Maryland and neighboring Grand Prairie, Texas.
David Pughes has been interim police chief, but has said it's not a job he wants permanently.
Brown's leadership was lauded after the fatal shootings last July of four Dallas officers and one transit officer. He also drew criticism during his tenure over how to deal with a violent crime surge.
