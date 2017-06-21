National Politics

June 21, 2017 6:08 PM

Special judge to hear suit in deadly Indiana van crash

The Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind.

A special judge has been appointed to hear a lawsuit filed in a van crash that killed two immigrant workers in southwestern Indiana.

A Vanderburgh County judge will oversee the lawsuit that's one of several pending in the Gibson County crash. The 16-passenger van was overloaded with 24 people when it blew a tire and overturned along Interstate 69 in September 2015. Two women died and 20 other passengers were injured.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports (http://bit.ly/2sB2U2e ) the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 12 of the passengers, including a 60-year-old woman killed in the crash. It names several defendants, including the van's owner, his son, and the business where the workers were headed.

Many of the passengers were Haitian refugees who were traveling to a factory in Evansville.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go.

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go. 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go.

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell 2:44

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell
California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images 1:42

California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images

View More Video