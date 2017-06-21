FILE - In this June 6, 2006, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he and former President Bill Clinton, background, participate in a fundraising event at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport, Maine. The annual George H.W. Bush Golf Classic has raised about $100,000 for a Maine nonprofit that provides a place for families to stay when loved ones are hospitalized. The nation's 41st president was joined Tuesday, June 20, 2017, by his son, former President George W. Bush.
National Politics

June 21, 2017 9:23 PM

Bush golf charity event raises $100K for Maine nonprofit

The Associated Press
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine

The annual George H.W. Bush Golf Classic has raised about $100,000 for a Maine nonprofit that provides a place for families to stay when loved ones are hospitalized.

Now in its 15th year, the event at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport is a family affair.

The nation's 41st president was joined Tuesday by his son, former President George W. Bush. Actor Patrick Dempsey also attended and said there's "so much love" in the community for the family.

WGME-TV reports George and Barbara Bush lost their first daughter to leukemia in 1953, and it's her legacy that got them involved with the fundraiser for Portland's Gary's House. The event has raised more than $2 million to date.

