Bush golf charity event raises $100K for Maine nonprofit

FILE - In this June 6, 2006, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he and former President Bill Clinton, background, participate in a fundraising event at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport, Maine. The annual George H.W. Bush Golf Classic has raised about $100,000 for a Maine nonprofit that provides a place for families to stay when loved ones are hospitalized. The nation's 41st president was joined Tuesday, June 20, 2017, by his son, former President George W. Bush. Pat Wellenbach, File AP Photo