Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.
National Politics

June 21, 2017 9:27 PM

Jury in Day 4 of deliberations in police shooting retrial

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Jurors are returning Thursday for a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist.

They have deliberated for about 18 hours since getting the case Monday.

Ray Tensing's first trial ended in a hung jury last November after about 25 hours of deliberations over four days on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The 27-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life in 2015 when 43-year-old Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

