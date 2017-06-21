Former Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown, center, speaks with his attorney Jonathan Smith in Milwaukee County Court on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Milwaukee after being acquitted on first-degree reckless homicide charges in the killing of Sylville Smith.
National Politics

June 21, 2017 10:21 PM

Attitudes, legal standards help make police convictions rare

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

In the three years since fatal police shootings of unarmed black people launched the Black Lives Matter movement, few officers have been charged and none has been convicted by juries in those deaths.

Jurors last week acquitted the Minnesota officer who fatally shot Philando Castile. Then on Wednesday, a jury acquitted a black police officer in the killing of a black Milwaukee man who appeared to throw away the gun he was carrying during a foot chase.

Experts cite several factors for the low number of officers charged and convicted, including racial bias, attitudes toward law enforcement and the challenge of showing what an officer was thinking in a high-pressure situation.

On Thursday, a jury is scheduled to deliberate for a fourth day in the trial of a white former University of Cincinnati officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

