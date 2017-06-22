National Politics

Officials to get update on public campaign finance option

ROCKVILLE, Md.

Montgomery County officials will get an update on the county's new option of public campaign financing for county executive and county council candidates.

The county's Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee is scheduled to receive the update on implementing the policy on Thursday.

The new public campaign finance system will begin with the 2018 election cycle.

To qualify, a candidate for county executive must collect at least 500 qualifying contributions and a total of at least $40,000.

A candidate for at-large councilmember must collect at least 250 qualifying contributions for a total of at least $20,000. A candidate for district councilmember must collect at least 125 qualifying contributions and a total of at least $10,000.

The Public Campaign Finance Trust Fund has $11 million.

