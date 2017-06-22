National Politics

June 22, 2017 4:29 AM

Off-duty officer, suspect hurt in police shooting

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Authorities say an off-duty police officer has been shot in the arm and a suspect in the ankle in an exchange of gunfire in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2sXqlFL ) reports that the shooting happened Wednesday night after officers started following a stolen car. Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says gunfire rang out after tire-flattening device was used on the suspect's car and again when the vehicle stopped less than a mile later.

The off-duty officer was wounded when he came out of his house to help. He was in good condition at a hospital. It's not clear if he was hit by the officers' or the suspects' gunfire.

Two suspects, including the wounded one, were taken into custody. Police say a third suspect remains on the loose.

