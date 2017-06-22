National Politics

June 22, 2017 6:32 AM

Search delayed for Honolulu's next police chief

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

The search has been delayed for Honolulu's next police chief.

KHON-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rVif0i ) Max Sword, chair of the Honolulu Police Commission, said Wednesday that the consultant chosen to conduct the search dropped out at the last minute.

He says the commission is now working with its second consultant choice. Sword says the commission hopes it will have an agreement and contract by next week.

He says 34 people have applied for the position.

The commission stated it expects to hire a new chief in September, after previous expectations were for July or August.

The position includes an annual salary of $182,088 with $8,320 standard of conduct pay.

