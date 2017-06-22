National Politics

June 22, 2017 6:32 AM

Hutch News opinion editor tapped to finish lawmaker's term

The Associated Press
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan.

The opinion editor of The Hutchinson News has been picked to complete the term of a Democratic state legislator who died of natural causes earlier this month.

Reno County Democrats selected Jason Probst on Wednesday to finish the term of Rep. Patsy Terrell. She was 55 when she was found dead June 7 in a Topeka hotel room. Also garnering votes was Jim Clark, who was involved in Terrell's campaign.

The Hutchinson News (http://bit.ly/2sUcYp6 ) reports that Probst is resigning his job with the paper. Although he's largely been a registered Republican before switching party affiliations this month, he's written critically about Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Terrell's two-year term ends in January 2019, but the winner could run for a full term next year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go
Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell 2:44

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell
California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images 1:42

California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images

View More Video