National Politics

June 22, 2017 10:59 PM

FEMA extends deadline on plans for schools closed by floods

The Associated Press
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has pushed back the deadline for agreement on a plan to rebuild and possibly consolidate schools in a West Virginia county that were closed after flooding.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports FEMA moved the deadline from Sunday to late December, giving Nicholas County school board members additional time to possibly explore and a approve a new plan after the state education board voted last week to deny their proposal to consolidate five schools onto one campus near Summersville.

Nicholas County's Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle schools were closed after massive flooding in June 2016.

Nicholas County school board attorney Rebecca Tinder says she expects a lawsuit to be filed this week after board members voted to sue for reversal of the state board's denial.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat 1:38

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat
Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite 5:31

Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite
Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos