National Politics

June 23, 2017 5:25 AM

7-year-old, father shot while waiting for bus in Virginia

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Officials say a 7-year-old boy and his father were shot while waiting at a bus stop in Virginia's capital city.

Richmond police tell local news outlets the child and his father were taken to the hospital Thursday evening with injuries that aren't thought to be life threatening.

Police Chief Alfred Durham was emotional while talking to reporters about the shooting of "another innocent child." He says "people have to get tired" of the shootings that are plaguing the city.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that officers have responded to more than 100 shootings and 36 killings so far this year.

Authorities say they're looking for a light colored Hyundai Tucson with New York plates.

