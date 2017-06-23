National Politics

June 23, 2017 6:28 AM

Missouri deputy fatally shoots suspect after pursuit

The Associated Press
NEVADA, Mo.

Authorities say a western Missouri deputy has shot and killed a driver after a pursuit ended with a physical altercation.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2sydaKc ) reports that 33-year-old Brandon Lukenbill, of Nevada, was killed early Wednesday east of Nevada. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said the chase started after a 911 call about a stolen vehicle. Mosher has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.

Patrol Sgt. Shawn Griggs declined to discuss details of the struggle between the deputy and Lukenbill, including if the suspect was armed, because the investigation is ongoing. Griggs says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Lukenbill had been in and out of prison in recent years on an array of convictions for burglaries, theft, drug possession and assault of a law enforcement officer.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat 1:38

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat
Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite 5:31

Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite
Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos