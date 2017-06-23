National Politics

June 23, 2017 7:53 AM

Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio to defend reputation at criminal trial

By JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
PHOENIX

Joe Arpaio will go to court Monday to defend his reputation at a trial where the former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix is charged with disobeying a judge's order.

The 85-year-old who called himself America's toughest sheriff is charged with criminal contempt-of-court for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

His critics hope the trial starting Monday will bring a long-awaited comeuppance for the lawman who led crackdowns that divided immigrant families and escaped accountability when he flouted the rules.

One of his attorneys says Arpaio was charged with a crime for cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Arpaio could face up to six months in jail, though lawyers who have followed his case doubt he would get locked up if convicted.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat 1:38

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat
Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite 5:31

Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite
Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos