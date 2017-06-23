National Politics

June 23, 2017 8:04 AM

High pollution advisory issued Friday for metro Phoenix

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Regulators have issued an ozone high pollution advisory Friday for metro Phoenix.

The advisory was issued because the area's ozone levels are expected to exceed the federal health standard for air quality.

Regulators say people with respiratory problems should limit their outdoor activities on Friday.

Other recommendations include driving as little as possible, use carpools or public transportation, avoiding drive-thru lines and making sure that containers with household cleaners and other chemicals are sealed to prevent vapors from evaporating into the air.

Ozone forms when vehicle exhaust and chemical solvents combine with heat and sunlight.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat 1:38

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat
Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite 5:31

Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite
Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos