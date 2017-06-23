National Politics

June 23, 2017 9:25 AM

Ex-deputy in Ohio gets probation for threat-related charges

The Associated Press
PORT CLINTON, Ohio

A former Ohio sheriff's deputy has received probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges for allegedly threatening to kill a sheriff's detective who served as his supervisor.

The Port Clinton News-Herald reports (http://ohne.ws/2rK9ZfD ) 50-year-old John Carpenter, of Port Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of persistent disorderly conduct. The former Ottawa County deputy was indicted last year on aggravated menacing by stalking and other charges related to the alleged threats.

Carpenter resigned in April 2016 after his supervisor reported she'd been threatened, prompting an internal investigation. He was hired as a Carroll Township police officer in June 2016 but was suspended after the supervisor filed a civil protection order.

Carpenter's attorney said Friday that Carpenter denied making threats or stalking the supervisor but is happy the case was resolved.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat 1:38

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat
Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite 5:31

Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite
Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos