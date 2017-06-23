National Politics

June 23, 2017 9:27 AM

Nebraska high court rejects man's appeal of new sentence

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a 60- to 80-year sentence for a Douglas County prison inmate who was resentenced last for a shooting death he carried out when he was 17.

Earnest Jackson was originally sentenced to life in prison in the 1999 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Larry Perry. His new sentence was prompted by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says judges must have the ability to sentence juveniles to something other than an automatic life term.

Jackson appealed the new sentence, in which he's expected to serve at least a dozen years before he can be paroled.

But the state's high court found Jackson's argument that his new sentence is excessive was without merit.

