June 23, 2017 11:41 AM

House votes spells doom for ranked choice amendment

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A proposed constitutional amendment to allow ranked choice voting has failed to win a two-thirds majority in the Maine House, spelling doom for the proposal.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen pressed for an amendment after the state supreme court ruled that the voter-approved, ranked-choice election overhaul was unconstitutional.

She called the 78-68 vote Friday "a setback" for ranked-choice supporters.

The Legislature is also expected to take up a repeal proposal. Without some sort of action, the law will remain on the books, sparking a legal challenge.

The referendum approved by voters in November was designed to allow residents to rank their ballot choices from first to last in a system that ensures a candidate wins majority support. Supporters say it ensures broad support and weeds out "spoiler" candidates.

