New district judge appointed in Park County

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has appointed William L. Simpson to a state district judgeship in Park County.
Simpson was appointed Friday to be district court judge for the Fifth Judicial District.
Simpson fills the vacancy occurring in the district's Park County, Cody office with the retirement of Judge Steven Cranfill on July 31.
A graduate of Cody High School, Simpson has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wyoming.
He has been in private practice in Cody for 33 years and has also worked for the Wyoming Public Defender's Office for almost three decades.
