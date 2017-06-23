National Politics

June 23, 2017 12:27 PM

New district judge appointed in Park County

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has appointed William L. Simpson to a state district judgeship in Park County.

Simpson was appointed Friday to be district court judge for the Fifth Judicial District.

Simpson fills the vacancy occurring in the district's Park County, Cody office with the retirement of Judge Steven Cranfill on July 31.

A graduate of Cody High School, Simpson has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wyoming.

He has been in private practice in Cody for 33 years and has also worked for the Wyoming Public Defender's Office for almost three decades.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat 1:38

Merced firefighters carry 100 pounds of gear in 100-degree heat
Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite 5:31

Here's why you should think twice before jumping into water at Yosemite
Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go 1:17

Need relief from record-breaking heat? Here's where you can go

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos