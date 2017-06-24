National Politics

June 24, 2017 6:43 AM

New plea hearing set for Ohio man accused of links to IS

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge has rescheduled a plea hearing for an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.

Documents filed in federal court say Aaron Daniels, of Columbus, will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Daniels was taken into custody last year at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation.

Judge Edmond Sargus on Friday rescheduled Daniels' plea hearing to July 6 from June 29.

Daniel faces 20 years in prison. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Applegate exit opens in Atwater

Applegate exit opens in Atwater 0:34

Applegate exit opens in Atwater
How to be safe with fireworks this year 1:27

How to be safe with fireworks this year
This peaceful Yosemite creek offers small, quiet wonder next to massive Half Dome and roaring falls 0:34

This peaceful Yosemite creek offers small, quiet wonder next to massive Half Dome and roaring falls

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos