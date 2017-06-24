Iowa law enforcement now encrypting radio traffic

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2017 - In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, Jeff Wessendorf, a long time listener of police radio dispatches holds one of his now-antiquated police radio scanners at his South Sioux City, Neb., home. Almost all law-enforcement radio traffic on the Siouxland Tri-State Area Radio Communications system - which is used by officers in Sioux City, Woodbury County, North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota County - has been encrypted, leaving police radio scanners silent. Sioux City Journal via AP Tim Hynds