National Politics

June 24, 2017 9:25 AM

Athens Clarke County Library gets grant for solar panels

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ga.

The Athens Clarke County Library has won a $100,000 grant to install solar panels.

It was one of two awards this year by Ipswich, Massachusetts-based EBSCO Information Services, a large library resources provider for academic, public library, government and school customers. EBSCO Information Services is a subsidiary of Birmingham's EBSCO Industries, one of Alabama's largest privately held companies.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports the company announced Friday that the Athens library and Indian Trails Public Library of Chicago suburb Wheeling, Illinois were the winners from among 90 applications from 15 countries.

Valerie Bell, director of the Athens Regional Library System, says they sought the grant to help find a way to reduce the library's electric bills — $8,000 to $10,000 a month.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Applegate exit opens in Atwater

Applegate exit opens in Atwater 0:34

Applegate exit opens in Atwater
How to be safe with fireworks this year 1:27

How to be safe with fireworks this year
This peaceful Yosemite creek offers small, quiet wonder next to massive Half Dome and roaring falls 0:34

This peaceful Yosemite creek offers small, quiet wonder next to massive Half Dome and roaring falls

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos