Athens Clarke County Library gets grant for solar panels

The Athens Clarke County Library has won a $100,000 grant to install solar panels.
It was one of two awards this year by Ipswich, Massachusetts-based EBSCO Information Services, a large library resources provider for academic, public library, government and school customers. EBSCO Information Services is a subsidiary of Birmingham's EBSCO Industries, one of Alabama's largest privately held companies.
The Athens Banner-Herald reports the company announced Friday that the Athens library and Indian Trails Public Library of Chicago suburb Wheeling, Illinois were the winners from among 90 applications from 15 countries.
Valerie Bell, director of the Athens Regional Library System, says they sought the grant to help find a way to reduce the library's electric bills — $8,000 to $10,000 a month.
Comments