June 25, 2017 12:30 PM

NH National Guard personnel to provide air base security

The Associated Press
NEWINGTON, N.H.

Twenty-nine New Hampshire Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron members are ready to deploy in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

A ceremony was held Sunday at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, New Hampshire.

The group that's preparing to depart includes a father and son, T.J. and Travis Hackett. The personnel are deploying to six locations throughout the United States Central Command.

Officials say they have conducted combat skills training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and completed additional training locally. They will provide airbase security at six bases throughout the region.

