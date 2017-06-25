National Politics

June 25, 2017 6:08 AM

Proposal to shield climate research now on governor's desk

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Gov. Gina Raimondo could now decide whether to shield Rhode Island climate scientists and other university researchers from public records requests.

Both chambers of the state General Assembly have approved bills that would exempt researchers at state institutions from having to disclose preliminary drafts, notes and working papers.

Proponents have said the legislation is meant to help guarantee academic freedom, especially for those whose study of climate change has been impeded by records requests from opponents of the research.

The legislation was sent Wednesday to the Democratic governor, who could sign or veto it.

University of Rhode Island professors backed the bill. Opponents have called it an affront to transparency but other open government advocates didn't object, arguing it merely adds clarity to an existing exemption in the law.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate 1:11

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos