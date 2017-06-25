National Politics

June 25, 2017 7:43 AM

Military, overseas ballots available for August election

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Military and overseas ballots are now available for Ohio's special election on Aug. 8.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says 11 local issues are on the ballot in 10 counties. Voters also will be deciding a number of local races.

Voting begins July 11 for both in-person and mail-in absentee ballot.

Military voters who haven't yet registered to vote or haven't requested an absentee ballot can still do so by visiting OhioMilitaryVotes.com.

Overseas voters can visit OhioVoterPassport.com to download a federal post card application, register to vote and request an absentee ballot. The site also allows voters to track the status of their mailed ballots and to sign up for election reminders by email or social media.

Local election boards also provide voter information.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate 1:11

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on California interstate

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos