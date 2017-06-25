East Chicago preps for 2nd phase of marina upgrade project

A northwestern Indiana city that recently installed new docks along its Lake Michigan marina is set to spruce up that harbor area with lighting, shaded sitting areas and landscaping.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland says the Harborwalk project will also add a floating fountain, a lighted handrail and make other improvements along the city's lakefront. Copeland is hosting a Monday groundbreaking for the project with the city's port authority.
He says the $3.5 million in improvements will make the marina a beautiful place residents can enjoy for generations.
Those improvements will be done in two phases and should be completed by Labor Day.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2slCqDi ) East Chicago recently spent $4.7 million demolishing the marina's 260 aging boat docks and replacing them with 150 new ones.
Comments