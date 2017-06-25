Census Bureau: Asians fastest-growing racial group in Utah

Latest data by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Utah is seeing a growing wave of diversity.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2t5ZaIm ) the data, which was released Thursday, shows no other group is growing faster than the Asian and multiracial populations.
According to the census release, the Asian and multiracial populations in Utah both grew by 6 percent between 2015 and 2016 — faster than any other racial or ethnic group.
According to the date, more than 1 in 5 Utahns is now a racial or ethnic minority, including more than 1 in 4 Utahns under the age of 18.
According to census information, the Asian population in Utah has jumped by 34 percent during the past six years. The number of multiracial Utahns grew by 31 percent.
