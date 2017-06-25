National Politics

June 25, 2017 10:45 AM

Census Bureau: Asians fastest-growing racial group in Utah

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Latest data by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Utah is seeing a growing wave of diversity.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2t5ZaIm ) the data, which was released Thursday, shows no other group is growing faster than the Asian and multiracial populations.

According to the census release, the Asian and multiracial populations in Utah both grew by 6 percent between 2015 and 2016 — faster than any other racial or ethnic group.

According to the date, more than 1 in 5 Utahns is now a racial or ethnic minority, including more than 1 in 4 Utahns under the age of 18.

According to census information, the Asian population in Utah has jumped by 34 percent during the past six years. The number of multiracial Utahns grew by 31 percent.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd 0:30

Vehicle Accident on Northbound Hwy 99 At Keyes Rd
How to be safe with fireworks this year 1:27

How to be safe with fireworks this year

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos