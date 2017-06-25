National Politics

$1.9M settlement for girl paralyzed after clinic visit

The Associated Press
BANGOR, Maine

Attorneys for a 9-year-old Maine girl say a federal judge has approved a $1.9 million settlement for their client after she became paralyzed following a visit to a local clinic.

The girl, listed in court documents as "W.P.," was 6 when her parents took her to Penobscot Community Health Care, in Brewer, with complaints of a distended abdomen. Lawyers say caregivers diagnosed her with constipation.

The girl got sicker and was eventually rushed to a hospital. It turned out she had leukemia, which caused paralysis. She's now cancer free and uses a wheelchair.

Attempts to reach Penobscot Community Health Care for comment were unsuccessful. Lawyers for the girl say they're also hopeful for a settlement with the girl's former pediatrician, who saw her before she was admitted to the hospital.

