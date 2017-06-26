National Politics

June 26, 2017 6:15 AM

Revised ordinance bans feeding stray animals

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A revised local ordinance under consideration in Sioux Falls would make it illegal to feed stray dogs, cats or other animals that don't have owners.

The city attorney's office and animal control staff have reworked local ordinances which have been sent to the City Council.

The current law makes it illegal to "harbor or keep" stray animals. The revision adds feeding the animals.

Animal control supervisor Julie DeJong says it could reduce animal bites and scratches and prevent other wildlife from being drawn into the city.

There's no timetable on when the council will take up the revision.

