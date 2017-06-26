National Politics

GOP's DeWine takes campaign for Ohio governor on the road

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Republican Mike DeWine is embarking on a statewide campaign tour a day after announcing a bid for Ohio governor.

The 70-year-old state attorney general and former U.S senator is one of Ohio's longest-serving and best-known politicians, but he faces a competitive and widening GOP field. Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), of Wadsworth, already are running. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is weighing a bid to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich, who's term-limited.

DeWine released a biographical web ad before the tour laying out an optimistic, law-and-order vision for Ohio.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Betty Sutton, a former congresswoman, questioned DeWine's record. She says he's failed to protect Ohio's most vulnerable citizens by opposing the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion and defending anti-abortion laws.

