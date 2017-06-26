National Politics

June 26, 2017 9:29 AM

Hawaii child's death inspires national safety initiative

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

The death of a Hawaii boy who fell out of a window in a military housing unit has sparked a national initiative to prevent similar deaths at other military homes.

KHON-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s8WxWO ) an Ohio U.S. representative introduced a bill on Friday that would require the Department of Defense to install window fall protection devices, such as window guards, in military homes. The bill is named after 4-year-old Evan English who died in 2011 while his family lived at Aliamanu Military Reservation in Honolulu.

The Hawaii Health Department of Health says about 80 children die from falling from windows or lanais in Oahu per year.

The House will vote on the bill in the coming weeks.

