Police: Police ID man fatally shot by officers Friday

Phoenix police have identified a man who was fatally shot by an officer after he aimed his car at police and accelerated toward them.
Police say 34-year-old Jesus Ramon Deltoro died on Friday.
Phoenix police officers stopped the man around 10 p.m. for an invalid license plate but he sped off. Officers on patrol later noticed the car parked with its lights off.
Police said that when they approached, the driver sped off then lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. Two officers on foot approached the car, and it accelerated toward them.
Police haven't identified the officer who shot Deltoro. One of the officers involved suffered a broken foot in the incident.
