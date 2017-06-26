National Politics

June 26, 2017 7:15 PM

Uzbek terror suspect in Colorado could be released this week

The Associated Press
DENVER

A man detained for 5½ years after being accused of providing material support to an Uzbek terror organization could be released this week.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/PJPgrF Jamshid Muhtorov could be released following a bond hearing and pending the outcome of a home inspection Thursday. Prosecutors also plan to appeal a judge's order to release the man.

On Friday, a federal judge in Denver ordered Muhtorov's release before his trial, which is expected to begin early next year. The order came a day after Muhtorov filed court documents accusing the detention center's warden of violating his right to a speedy trial.

Muhtorov is accused of supporting the Islamic Jihad Union and communicating with its website administrator. He denied the allegations after his January 2012 arrest, saying he was going to visit family in Uzbekistan.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment 0:51

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment
CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River 2:38

CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River
Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:17

Best practices for preventing fires at home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos