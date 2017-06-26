National Politics

June 26, 2017 7:56 PM

Flint City Council approves short-term water source contract

The Associated Press
FLINT, Mich.

Flint City Council members have voted to extend the city's water contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority to September and are postponing a decision on a longer contract.

The city is under pressure from regulators who say the city has to have a dedicated source of water. Flint faced a Monday deadline from the state to approve a 30-year contract with the authority.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2teV69f) Monday's decision to approve a short-term contract followed a council meeting filled with heated exchanges.

Flint was under state control when a decision was made in 2014 to switch from Detroit's water system to the Flint River to save money. The river water wasn't properly treated to reduce corrosion which caused lead to leach from old pipes and fixtures into drinking water.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment 0:51

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment
CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River 2:38

CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River
Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:17

Best practices for preventing fires at home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos