Des Moines hiring company to operate crossing guard program

The Des Moines City Council has voted to hire an outside company to manage the school crossing guard program.
The council voted Monday to contract with All City Management Services, which will hire, train and schedule crossing guards.
The Des Moines Police Department had handled the program under an arrangement with Des Moines Public Schools. The department had said the arrangement had become a burden. The growing number of no-shows and fewer people wanting to work one to two hours a day made it hard to cover 22 elementary schools without pulling in officers to fill the gaps.
