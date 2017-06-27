National Politics

June 27, 2017 6:28 AM

Not guilty pleas for man accused of killing deputy

The Associated Press
LADYSMITH, Wis.

Not guilty pleas have been entered on behalf of a man accused of killing a Rusk County sheriff's deputy.

Forty-four-year-old Doug Nitek is facing 31 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Deputy Dan Glaze. Nitek appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court Monday where his attorneys entered the pleas on his behalf.

A criminal complaint says Nitek fatally shot Glaze Oct. 29 while the deputy investigated why Nitek's car was parked in the middle of a field.

The complaint also alleges Nitek fired a rifle toward an armored vehicle that arrived on the scene, endangering the lives of responding officers.

Nitek is at the Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun on $1 million cash bond. A trial has been scheduled to begin Dec. 11.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno drivers are bad, but the worst come from another city nearby

Fresno drivers are bad, but the worst come from another city nearby 0:52

Fresno drivers are bad, but the worst come from another city nearby
If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal 0:58

If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal
Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment 0:51

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos