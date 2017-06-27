Timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer. The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged Tuesday, June 27, 2017, with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice. Chicago Police Department via AP, File)