Joe Arpaio's criminal trial enters its 3rd day of testimony

June 27, 2017

The criminal trial of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is scheduled to resume Wednesday with a third day of testimony.

Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt of court for defying a judge's 2011 order in a racial profiling case to stop his immigration patrols.

He has acknowledged prolonging the patrols, but he insists his disobedience was unintentional.

Prosecutors called Arpaio's former longtime publicist and a lawyer who represented Arpaio in the profiling case to testify Tuesday.

Former Arpaio spokeswoman Lisa Allen says her ex-boss wouldn't have violated the order because as a federal drug agent he has respect for the orders of federal judges.

Attorney Tim Casey testified that Arpaio's growing resistance to court orders led him to quit as the lawman's attorney.

Casey represented Arpaio in the profiling case for nearly six years.

