Assembly OKs NYC schools deal, Mario Cuomo bridge name

The New York state Assembly has voted to name the new Tappan Zee Bridge after the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.
The legislation endorsed by lawmakers early Thursday morning also would renew the law giving the mayor of New York City control of public education in the city. That 15-year-old policy is set to expire Friday.
Under the bill, the new bridge would be known as the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The structure is being built to replace the old Hudson River crossing, formally named the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.
The Senate is expected to consider the legislation later Thursday.
Passage likely would end the special session called by Cuomo after lawmakers failed to reach agreement on mayoral control of schools before their regular session ended last week.
Comments