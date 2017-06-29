National Politics

June 29, 2017 12:18 AM

Perriello to lead new PAC aimed at helping Democrats

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Former Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Tom Perriello is heading a new political action committee aimed at helping down-ballot Democrats.

Perriello said Wednesday he'll be running a group called Win Virginia, which will work to help Democrats running for the state House this year.

Perriello was defeated by Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the Democratic primary earlier this month.

Win Virginia has raised $260,000 from a handful of donors so far, according to campaign records. Perriello said group will focus on helping candidates engage voters in new and innovative ways.

Win Virginia is one of several new groups that have formed in the wake of President Donald Trump's victory to help Democrats win down-ballot elections in Virginia.

The state's off-year elections are viewed as an early referendum on Trump's presidency.

