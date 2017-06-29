National Politics

June 29, 2017 12:30 AM

Brock appointed to state panel, will resign Senate seat

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

An oversight by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to fill an expected opening on the state panel ruling on unemployment insurance appeals means a senator will resign to take that post.

The annual bill containing dozens of appointments made by legislative leaders to state boards and commissions and approved Wednesday night lists Sen. Andrew Brock of Mocksville joining the Board of Review on July 1 for a four-year term.

Brock says he'll resign the Senate seat he's held since 2003 to take the job, with a $124,000 salary.

The governor can fill the three board positions, and those choices are subject to legislative confirmation. But state law allowed Senate leader Phil Berger to fill the board opening because the Cooper administration says it failed to name an appointee in time.

