City has 1st meeting since vote to not fly Mississippi flag

A Mississippi city government has held its first meeting since voting to lower the state's flag, which is the only in the nation to feature the Confederate battle emblem, from all city property.
The Enterprise-Journal reports the agenda in the city of McComb's nearly four-hour-long boardroom meeting Tuesday evening included comments from Selectman Albert Eubanks and several citizens amid an overflow crowd of almost 100.
Mayor Whitney Rawlings and Eubanks argued about discussing the flag. Eubanks said he planned to show "racist stuff" about Mississippi's flag and history.
After Eubanks' comments drifted to a city administrator's firing, Rawlings threatened to have him removed by force, saying Eubanks was no longer addressing the recognized item. Eubanks eventually sat down.
The board voted June 13 to stop flying Mississippi's flag.
